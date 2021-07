Nunez's contract was selected by the Dodgers on Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old lefty owns a 2.79 ERA and a 34.2 percent strikeout rate in 29 innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City this season. His career 2.37 ERA and 38.5 percent strikeout rate in the minors are both quite impressive, though he was old for his level at each stop, having begun his career in affiliated baseball at age 25 after leaving his native Cuba. Mitch White was optioned in a corresponding move.