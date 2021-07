Nunez (0-1) lost Friday's 5-2 defeat at the hands of the Diamondbacks, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit with three strikeouts in two innings.

Nunez pitched a 1-2-3 fourth but surrendered a go-ahead two-run home run to Eduardo Escobar in the fifth, resulting in a debut loss. The rookie pitched well despite the one mistake though it may be tough to receive opportunities on a stacked Los Angeles roster.