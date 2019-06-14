Dodgers' David Freese: Blast eighth homer
Freese went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs in the Dodgers' 7-3 win over the Cubs on Thursday.
Freese battled a sore knee earlier in the week that kept him on the bench, but he looks just fine as he cranked a pinch-hit home run on Tuesday and checked in with another long ball in the fifth inning of Thursday's contest against the Cubs. The 36-year-old has his slash line up to an impressive .308/.419/.635 over 104 at-bats on the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...