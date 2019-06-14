Freese went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs in the Dodgers' 7-3 win over the Cubs on Thursday.

Freese battled a sore knee earlier in the week that kept him on the bench, but he looks just fine as he cranked a pinch-hit home run on Tuesday and checked in with another long ball in the fifth inning of Thursday's contest against the Cubs. The 36-year-old has his slash line up to an impressive .308/.419/.635 over 104 at-bats on the season.