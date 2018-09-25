Freese batted third and went 3-for-4 with a home run and a pair of RBI in Monday's 7-4 win over Arizona.

Freese got the start at first base -- as he usually does -- against a southpaw, providing the lone long ball for the Dodgers on Monday. The 35-year-old has been one of the better platoon players this year, slashing .311/.376/.477 over 149 at-bats against opposite-handed pitchers. Freese should receive two more starts with projected lefties on the mound on the final two games of the regular season, making him a value play in daily formats in those contests.