Dodgers' David Freese: Deadline for option pushed back
Freese and the Dodgers agreed to extend the deadline on his option until Friday, Jon Heyman of Fancred reports.
Similar to Clayton Kershaw, the initial deadline for Freese's option was Wednesday night, though it's now been moved to 4 p.m. (ET) on Friday afternoon. Unlike Kershaw, who has a player option, the Dodgers have to come to a decision on Freese since his deal is a club option. It would cost the team $6 million to keep Freese around in 2019 and $500,000 to buy him out, which would make him a free agent. Outside of his postseason heroics, Freese slashed .296/.359/.471 with 11 home runs and 51 RBI in 113 regular-season games split between Pittsburgh and Los Angeles in 2018.
