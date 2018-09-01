Freese was traded from the Pirates to the Dodgers on Friday in exchange for Jesus Manuel Valdez.

Freese will serve as a right-handed bench bat for the Dodgers down the stretch, while he could also pick up starts at first or third base against southpaws given he's a career .300 hitter against lefties. The veteran infielder hit a solid .283/.337/.447 with nine homers across 93 games prior to the trade.