Freese is starting at first base and will bat sixth Sunday against the Rockies, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Freese is off to a slow start through six games this season, notching just two hits in 15 at-bats. In an effort to get his bat going, skipper Dave Roberts will slot Freese into the lineup for the series finale, pushing Max Muncy to the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories