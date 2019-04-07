Dodgers' David Freese: Draws start at first
Freese is starting at first base and will bat sixth Sunday against the Rockies, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Freese is off to a slow start through six games this season, notching just two hits in 15 at-bats. In an effort to get his bat going, skipper Dave Roberts will slot Freese into the lineup for the series finale, pushing Max Muncy to the bench.
