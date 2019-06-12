Freese came on as a pinch hitter and drilled a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Angels.

Despite battling a sore knee, Freese displayed plenty of pop in clearing the center field wall with a 428-foot blast in the eighth inning. The home run was his seventh this season in 100 at-bats. Three of those home runs have come in June, and he is batting .380 (8-for-21) overall this month.