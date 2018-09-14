Freese went 1-for-3 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Cardinals.

Freese did his damage early, driving a two-RBI triple in the first inning and providing the Dodgers a lead they wouldn't relinquish. He was subsequently pulled from the game in the seventh inning in favor of Cody Bellinger to face the right-handed John Brebbia. Freese has gotten only sporadic playing time in the crowded Dodgers' infield, leaving him limited in value.