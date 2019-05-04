Manager Dave Roberts said Freese (ankle) will start Saturday against the Padres, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Freese was scratched from Wednesday's lineup due to an ankle injury, but he's available off the bench Friday and should be back in the starting lineup for Saturday's game. Through 24 appearances this season, Freese is slashing .233/.377/.465 with two homers and eight RBI.