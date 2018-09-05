Freese went 2-for-4 with a home run, double, two RBI, two runs scored and two strikeouts in Tuesday's win over the Mets.

Freese cut the deficit to one on a solo home run in the fourth, then later provided an insurance run with a seventh-inning double once Los Angeles had already pulled ahead. The 35-year-old is slashing an impressive .285/.342/.458, but he likely won't see everyday at-bats now that he's joined a crowded Dodgers infield.