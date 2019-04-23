Dodgers' David Freese: Gets Tuesday start
Freese is in the lineup, playing first base and hitting third against the Cubs on Tuesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Freese has started three of the last four games on the bench, but he'll slide back in the lineup as the first baseman for this contest. The veteran is sporting a respectable .241/.389/.483 slash line with one homer and five RBI over 29 at-bats in part-time duty so far this season.
