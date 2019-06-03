Dodgers' David Freese: Homers in second straight game
Freese went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs batted in and two runs scored in a victory over Philadelphia on Sunday.
Freese started the game on the bench but was called upon to replace the injured Matt Beaty (hip) in the fifth inning. He proceeded to break a scoreless tie with a solo shot in the seventh, then plated another run with a single in the eighth. Freese extended his hitting streak to eight games, during which he has hit 11-for 21 (.524) to bring his average up to .294 on the season.
