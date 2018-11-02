Freese agreed to a one-year contract with Los Angeles on Thursday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The Dodgers elected to keep Freese on the roster for the 2019 season: they bought him out for $500,000 and then agreed to a one year, $4.5 million deal. The 35-year-old third baseman went 8-for-22 with a double, a triple, two home runs and six RBI over 14 postseason games in 2018.