Freese (knee) is starting at first base and hitting third Thursday against the Cubs, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Freese has been sidelined since Monday with a sore knee, but he hit a solo home run as a pinch hitter Tuesday and has been cleared to rejoin the starting nine after Wednesday's off day. The veteran infielder, who is hitting .255/.406/.509 with three homers in 67 plate appearances against lefties this season, will face southpaw Jon Lester on Thursday.