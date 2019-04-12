Dodgers' David Freese: Knocks home two
Freese went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Cardinals.
Freese launched his first home run of the season, a solo blast, in the second inning to give the Dodgers a two-run lead, and he tacked on another run in the third on a single to left field. The 35-year-old is hasn't drawn many starts to this point in 2019, but he got the nod in place of Max Muncy for Thursday's series finale. Freese is now 5-for-17 with three extra-base hits and five RBI through 10 games this year.
