Freese will bat atop the Dodgers' order and start at first base for Game 6 of the NLCS against Milwaukee on Friday.

This will be the fourth time in Freese's career that he will hit first in the lineup, with the most recent coming in 2016 for the Pirates. In this series he's gone hitless across five at-bats with a pair of strikeouts. Following Freese in the order will be Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Manny Machado.