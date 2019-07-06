Freese (hamstring) is likely to be activated off the 10-day injured after the All-Star break Friday at Boston, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Freese was originally expected to rejoin the active roster sometime this week, but he worked out at Dodger Stadium prior to Saturday's game and will instead take a few extra days to get fully healthy. Per Ken Gurnick of MLB.com, the veteran infielder will not require a rehab assignment and will return straight to the majors.