Freese was not available off the bench Saturday with a knee injury and could be placed on the 10-day injured list, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Freese last saw game action Thursday when he went 1-for-5 against the Giants, but he's apparently not fully recovered from the knee soreness that bothered him earlier in June. At the very least the 36-year-old seems unlikely to play Sunday versus the Rockies if a trip to the IL is truly in play.