Freese went 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored against San Francisco on Sunday.

Freese contributed to the Dodgers' beatdown of their arch-rivals, as the club left with a 15-0 victory to secure a spot in the de facto NL West championship Monday afternoon. Across 113 games played between Los Angeles and Pittsburgh this year, Freese has hit .296 with an .830 OPS and 51 RBI.