Freese (hasmtring) has been placed on the 10-day injured list, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Freese had reportedly been battling knee issues in recent days, but it's a left hamstring strain that has him headed to the 10-day IL retroactive to June 21. Will Smith has been recalled back to the big club from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.

