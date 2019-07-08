Dodgers' David Freese: Returns from injured list
Freese (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Freese landed on the injured list with a left hamstring strain in late June. He finished the first half with a strong .308/.407/.592 line and should reprise his role on the short side of a platoon at first place once play resumes after the All-Star break.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Wheeler up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball All Stars
Chris Towers goes through each position to put together the ultimate All-Star roster for the...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...