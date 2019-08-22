Freese (hamstring) ran bases Thursday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Freese has been readying himself for a September return, participating in infield drills Wednesday and testing his hamstring with light base running Thursday. The 36-year-old was hitting .300 with nine home runs and 27 RBI in 140 at-bats prior to landing on the injured list July 26.

