Freese (knee) is not in the lineup Monday against the Angels but is available off the bench, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Freese is dealing with a sore knee which will keep him out of the starting lineup Monday, but it's not considered serious, as manager Dave Roberts said he'll be available for pinch-hit duty if necessary. The veteran has performed well in a part-time role this season, slashing .293/.412/.576 with six homers and 19 RBI in 99 at-bats.