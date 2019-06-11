Dodgers' David Freese: Sits with sore knee
Freese (knee) is not in the lineup Monday against the Angels but is available off the bench, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Freese is dealing with a sore knee which will keep him out of the starting lineup Monday, but it's not considered serious, as manager Dave Roberts said he'll be available for pinch-hit duty if necessary. The veteran has performed well in a part-time role this season, slashing .293/.412/.576 with six homers and 19 RBI in 99 at-bats.
