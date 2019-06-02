Freese went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Phillies.

Freese's blast was a 424-foot first-pitch rocket off of Phillies reliever Cole Irvin to restore a one-run lead for the Dodgers at the time. Freese is hitting .280/.416/.537 with five homers, 15 RBI and 19 runs scored over 82 at-bats this season. Freese has hit safely in his last seven games, going 9-for-18 with two homers and seven runs in that span, but he will likely be the one who loses playing time when Justin Turner returns from a hamstring injury.

