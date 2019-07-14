Freese will start at first base and bat third Sunday against the Red Sox, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

After two turns as the designated hitter in the first two games in Boston, Freese will occupy a spot in the field while Joc Pederson receives the day off. Once the Dodgers resume play in National League parks, Freese will likely only find himself in the lineup against left-handed pitching.

