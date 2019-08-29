Freese (hamstring) will be activated Sept. 1, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Freese was placed on the 10-day injured list July 26 with a strained left hamstring. He has been ramping up his activity of late, taking part in infield drills and running bases. He will likely resume his role as a pinch hitter and occasional starter at first base upon his return.

