Dodgers' David Freese: Will start at first base Friday
Manager Dave Roberts stated that Freese will start Game 1 of the NLCS against Milwaukee on Friday at first base, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
With the Brewers rolling out two left-handers on the hill for the first two games of the NLCS, the Dodgers will avoid slotting Max Muncy into the lineup for at least Game 1. Given Freese's extensive postseason experience, Roberts appears comfortable sacrificing a bit of power to create a more favorable matchup at the dish.
