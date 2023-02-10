Peralta agreed to a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the Dodgers on Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Peralta returns to the NL West, a division he spent his first eight-plus seasons in the majors in with the Diamondbacks before he was traded to the Rays at the deadline last summer. The 35-year-old is coming off a year where he posted a .731 OPS with 12 homers and 51 RBi over 134 games with Arizona and Tampa Bay. A left-handed hitter, Peralta has been much more effective against right-handers with a career slash line of .294/.350/.486, and he figures to see plenty of playing time for the Dodgers in the corner outfield as well as designated hitter when southpaws aren't on the mound.