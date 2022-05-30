Price earned a hold against the Diamondbacks on Sunday, pitching a scoreless inning during which he allowed one hit and struck out two batters.

Price came on in the seventh frame after starter Tyler Anderson kept Arizona off the scoreboard for six innings. The veteran Price surrendered a two-out infield single but was otherwise spotless to earn his second hold of the campaign. He has struck out multiple batters if five of his past seven relief appearances and has posted a 2.45 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 11:0 K:BB across 7.1 innings over that stretch.