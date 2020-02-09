Dodgers' David Price: Deal agreed upon to join Dodgers
The Red Sox have agreed to send Price (wrist) and Mookie Betts to the Dodgers in exchange for Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs, and Connor Wong, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Boston will pay half of the $96 million remaining on David Price's salary and the Dodgers will pay the veteran $16 million per season over the next three years, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The original trade involving Minnesota was withdrawn because of a disagreement involving Brusdar Graterol's medical history, which resulted in the Red Sox backing out of trade talks with the Twins. The 34-year-old finished the 2019 season with a 4.28 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 128:32 K:BB across 22 starts.
More News
-
Red Sox's David Price: Not a Dodger yet•
-
Dodgers' David Price: Heading to Dodgers with Betts•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Should have normal offseason•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Surgery deemed successful•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Undergoing surgery Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Visiting hand/wrist specialist•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, SS sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Best Fantasy Baseball rankings and busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 1-10
Your best players are going to come from this group, so it's time to get to know the top-10...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 21-30
You can still find star power in rounds two and three, but you can also get bitten by this...