Price will pitch exclusively out of the stretch this season, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The decision could theoretically improve Price's profile this season, though it likely won't have a major impact. Batters managed an identical .319 wOBA against Price last season whether or not there were men on base, though the lefty did at least slash his walk rate in half (from 9.0 percent to 4.5 percent) with runners on.