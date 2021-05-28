Price started Thursday's 4-3 win over San Francisco, going 2.2 innings and retiring every batter he faced with five strikeouts. He didn't pitch long enough to factor into the decision.

Before the game it was reported that price would be limited to one time through the order and manager Dave Roberts stayed true to his word as Price faced eight Giants, whiffing five of them. The 2.2 innings and five strikeouts were both season highs for the lefty who may be stretched out if he continues to pitch well.