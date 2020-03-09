Price struck out seven and issued one walk across three no-hit innings Saturday in the Dodgers' 7-1 win over the Rockies in Cactus League play.

The southpaw surrendered two runs in his spring debut earlier this month, but since he still struck out three in that outing, his K:BB stands at a magnificent 10:3 through 4.1 innings. While spring stats aren't always indicators of what's to come, the fact that Price is inducing swings and misses and a high rate early on is a promising sign. At the very least, Price looks to be healthy again after he required offseason surgery to address a cyst on his left wrist, an issue that he said often made it difficult for him to get a proper feel for his pitches in 2019.