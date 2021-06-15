Price (2-0) picked up the win Monday over the Phillies after allowing no runs on one hit over two-thirds of an inning.

Price came in to relieve Tony Gonsolin with two outs and two men on in the fourth and actually loaded the bases before getting out of the inning. He came back out to begin the fifth and got JT Realmuto to fly out but was then pulled after giving up a single to Bryce Harper. The 35-year-old southpaw owns a 3.74 ERA and 24:7 K:BB over 21.2 innings and should continue to stick in his role as a middle relief man unless a Dodgers starter were to hit the injured list.