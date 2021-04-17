Price (1-0) took the win against San Diego on Friday, pitching two scoreless innings and allowing one walk while striking out four.

A day after Price picked up his first career save against Colorado, he was summoned in the 11th inning of an intense game against the division-rival Padres. The southpaw shut down San Diego in the 11th frame, then stuck around to notch the final three outs after Los Angeles came up with five runs in the top of the 12th. Price played a part in the offensive outburst, plating a run with a sacrifice fly to left field. The veteran got off to a rough start this season, but he has found his groove over his past three appearances, pitching four scoreless innings and notching an 8:1 K:BB.