Price is slated to start Thursday against the Diamondbacks in what's expected to be a bullpen game for the Dodgers, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Given that Price tossed an inning of relief Tuesday and hasn't recorded more than six outs in any of his eight appearances on the season, Toribio suspects that the lefty will be capped at around one or two frames in his first start as a member of the Dodgers. Meanwhile, Edwin Uceta, who covered three innings out of the bullpen Sunday against the Marlins, looks like the top candidate to work as a bulk reliever, if the Dodgers decide to go that route. Los Angeles will require a fifth starter again May 29 against the Giants, so it's possible Price could be tasked with working longer in that game if he fares well in the opener role Thursday.