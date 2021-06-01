Manager Dave Roberts said Price would pick up another start Tuesday against the Cardinals in a game the Dodgers are treating as a bullpen day, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Price essentially worked as an opening pitcher while making starts on the last two occasions the Dodgers' schedule necessitated a fifth member of the rotation. The southpaw was especially impressive his last time out against the Giants on Thursday, striking out five in a perfect 2.2 innings before giving way to the bullpen. The Dodgers could allow Price to work into the fourth inning now that he's been stretched out a bit, but he's unlikely to pitch deep enough into the contest to factor into the decision. After Tuesday's outing, Price will presumably head back to the bullpen on a full-time basis, as Roberts said Monday that Tony Gonsolin's (shoulder) upcoming rehab start at Triple-A Oklahoma City would be his last before he likely slots back into the Los Angeles rotation early next week.