The Dodgers placed Price (wrist) on the 15-day injured list Sunday.
Just as manager Dave Roberts hinted would be the case following Saturday's 12-1 win over the Padres, Price was deactivated ahead of Sunday's series finale while he recovers from left wrist inflammation. The issue has reportedly been bothering Price all season, so he could be shelved beyond the minimum 15 days while the Dodgers aim to get him back to optimal health in advance of the playoffs. Price had been pitching effectively of late in spite of the injury, logging a 1.13 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB across 16 innings over his 16 relief appearances since the All-Star break.