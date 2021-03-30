Price (illness) will begin the 2021 season in a relief role, Juan Toribio of MLB.comreports.
Price has been dealing with an illness over the last few days but appears on track to be ready for the start of the season. Manager Dave Roberts revealed Monday night that the veteran will come out of the bullpen as a multi-inning reliever once healthy. He'll join Jimmy Nelson and Tony Gonsolin, who will fall into the same role out of the bullpen, at least to begin the campaign.
More News
-
Dodgers' David Price: Hopes to throw sim game Monday•
-
Dodgers' David Price: Scratched from scheduled start•
-
Dodgers' David Price: Returns to starting role•
-
Dodgers' David Price: Strong in second spring outing•
-
Dodgers' David Price: No lock for rotation role•
-
Dodgers' David Price: Set for spring debut•