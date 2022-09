Price (wrist) will be placed on the 15-day injured list prior to Sunday's game, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Left wrist inflammation will sidelined Price indefinitely. Manager Dave Roberts said Price "hasn't been healthy all year," Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports -- a bit of a surprise given how well the lefty has pitched in relief this season. Ryan Pepiot will take Price's roster spot and handle bulk-relief duty Sunday against the Padres.