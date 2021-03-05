Price threw live batting practice Wednesday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Price will also reportedly throw a bullpen session within the next couple days prior to taking the mound for spring training action early next week. His last live game action came during the 2019 season; however, everything appears on track for Price to begin the 2021 season in the Dodgers' rotation.
More News
-
Dodgers' David Price: Reports for spring training•
-
Dodgers' David Price: Intends to play in 2021•
-
Dodgers' David Price: Status uncertain for 2021•
-
Dodgers' David Price: Opting out of season•
-
Dodgers' David Price: Keeping arm loose during layoff•
-
Dodgers' David Price: Dominates in second spring start•