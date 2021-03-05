Price threw live batting practice Wednesday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Price will also reportedly throw a bullpen session within the next couple days prior to taking the mound for spring training action early next week. His last live game action came during the 2019 season, however, everything appears on track for Price to begin the 2021 season in the Dodgers' rotation.
More News
-
Dodgers' David Price: Reports for spring training•
-
Dodgers' David Price: Intends to play in 2021•
-
Dodgers' David Price: Status uncertain for 2021•
-
Dodgers' David Price: Opting out of season•
-
Dodgers' David Price: Keeping arm loose during layoff•
-
Dodgers' David Price: Dominates in second spring start•