Dodgers' David Price: Heading to Dodgers with Betts

The Red Sox have agreed to send Price (wrist) and Mookie Betts to the Dodgers in exchange for Alex Verdugo as part of a three-team trade with the Twins, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The full details of the trade have yet to be announced, but Boston figures to send significant money to Los Angeles with Betts under contract for $27 million and Price $96 million. Price is coming off a down season in which he posted a 4.28 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 128:32 K:BB over 107.1 innings, and he finished the year on the injured list after late-season wrist surgery. The veteran lefty is set to slot into a Dodgers starting rotation that already includes the likes of Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler.