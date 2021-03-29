Price (illness) hopes to throw a simulated game Monday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Price was scratched from his scheduled start Sunday due to an illness, but he'd likely remain on track for the start of the regular season if he's able to pitch Monday. Manager Dave Roberts said that Price is still being considered for the Dodgers' fifth rotation spot along with Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin.
