Price indicated Thursday via his personal Twitter account that he currently intends to play this upcoming season after opting out of the 2020 campaign.

Manager Dave Roberts said earlier Thursday that he was unsure if the southpaw would elect to play in 2021. However, the 35-year-old has now communicated that he plans on returning to the field, though future developments with the COVID-19 pandemic could very well impact his final decision. If Price does indeed make his Dodger debut next spring, he figures to further bolster a very strong Los Angeles rotation.