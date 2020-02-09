The Red Sox have agreed to send Price (wrist) and Mookie Betts to the Dodgers in exchange for Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs, and Connor Wong, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Boston will pay half of the $96 million remaining on David Price's salary and the Dodgers will pay the veteran $16 million per season over the next three years, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The original trade involving Minnesota was withdrawn because of a disagreement involving Brusdar Graterol's medical history, which resulted in the Red Sox backing out of trade talks with the Twins. The 34-year-old finished the 2019 season with a 4.28 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 128:32 K:BB across 22 starts.