Price has been playing catch and doing arm exercises during Major League Baseball's hiatus, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Though Price has done his best to keep his arm ready throughout the suspension of play made necessary by the COVID-19 pandemic, he speculated Tuesday that there will be a need for another training camp before players are prepared to begin the regular season. The southpaw, who is penciled as the Dodgers' No. 3 starter, pitched in only two Cactus League contests before spring training was suspended.