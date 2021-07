Price is expected to start Friday's series opener against the Diamondbacks and pitch about three innings, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Manager Dave Roberts suggested Price will build up to start games, eventually filling the void in the rotation left by Trevor Bauer and Clayton Kershaw (forearm). Prior to 2021, Price was a full-time starter for 11 straight seasons, so he won't be entering uncharted waters if he becomes a regular in the Dodgers' rotation going forward.